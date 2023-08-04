Jason Aldean opens new bar in Gatlinburg

Country singer Jason Aldean opened up his second Tennessee bar in Gatlinburg Thursday.
Country singer Jason Aldean opened up his second Tennessee bar in Gatlinburg Thursday.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News got a tour of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Gatlinburg before its grand opening Thursday night.

The country singer’s first location opened a few years ago in Nashville and he wanted to expand.

The new place features a different experience on each of the three floors.

The first floor features a tribute to Sun Records with a sun diner and gift shop.

The second floor is a dining area while the third floor is a rooftop bar featuring a stage with live music four nights out of the week.

The building sits more than 400 people between the restaurant and the bar.

His current song, “Try That In A Small Town,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100, accompanied with controversy over the music video.

Critics said the video had a pro-gun message with racist imagery. The original video showed clips of protests and robberies projected onto a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a person was lunched.

Aldean’s publicist did say the video was re-edited to no longer include clips that depicted violence during the 2020 demonstrations.

While at the grand opening, Aldean declined to comment on the music video.

