‘It’s been great’: Knox Drive-In enjoying successful first summer

By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Drive-In is hoping to continue the momentum they have gathered in their first summer.

The drive-in has attracted crowds to some of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, including Barbie and more recently, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

David Thompson, the Mayor of Barbourville, believes the screen, which is 70′ by 30′ and is hoisted 30′ off the ground, is the largest in the state.

Thompson said the community support this summer has been pivotal to their success.

“It’s been great, we’ve had some bad weather but we still had people. Last night we had rain and we still had 50-60 cars, it’s been great,” he said. “We’ve had a really good summer, a good first summer and I expect next summer to be a blast.”

You can catch a showing of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights beginning at nine.

For more information, including upcoming films, you can visit the drive-in’s website.

