‘It was overwhelming happiness’: Knott Co. family welcomes baby girl on flood anniversary

BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - July 28th is a date that Dylan and Devin Owens said they wanted to forget.

“I come out of work that morning freaking out and I talked to her. She told me that the water was coming in the back door, and then Appalachian phones dropped,” Dylan said.

As Dylan and Devin continued to reflect on that night, they said they were left with their six-month-old little boy and a destroyed home from the flood water.

“The house got flooded. There was a landslide about 50 feet down from the house. Water just backed up. It created a lake right in the valley, so the house sat in water for three days, and after that it was chaos pretty much for a few months,” he said.

However, in the midst of chaos the family received good news. Something they weren’t expecting to finally be delivered on July 28th, 2023.

“She was here before the sun came up that morning,” Dylan said.

On that day they welcomed their six-pound six-ounce little girl into the world and named her Revan.

“It was overwhelming happiness to have something good come out of it, and not have to remember such a horrible thing on that day,” the couple said.

It was a date that they said they never expected to celebrate, but they added that it is giving everyone a reason to smile.

“Everybody’s ecstatic. They’ve been good days. It seems like it has brought everybody closer really,” Dylan said.

He added that he has not stopped working to repair their home and he promises to give his now family of four a permanent home again.

“Normalcy and security because I had that home, and it was paid for. That was something that meant a lot, but if I can give that to them it would be well worth everything that we are having to go through,” he added.

The Owens are still living in a FEMA trailer while they work to find help repairing their home. Dylan said they are on multiple wait list but do not have a timeline as to when any repairs will officially be made.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.