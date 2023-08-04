‘It was overwhelming happiness’: Knott Co. family welcomes baby girl on flood anniversary

DYLAN AND DEVIN OWENS
DYLAN AND DEVIN OWENS(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - July 28th is a date that Dylan and Devin Owens said they wanted to forget.

“I come out of work that morning freaking out and I talked to her. She told me that the water was coming in the back door, and then Appalachian phones dropped,” Dylan said.

As Dylan and Devin continued to reflect on that night, they said they were left with their six-month-old little boy and a destroyed home from the flood water.

“The house got flooded. There was a landslide about 50 feet down from the house. Water just backed up. It created a lake right in the valley, so the house sat in water for three days, and after that it was chaos pretty much for a few months,” he said.

However, in the midst of chaos the family received good news. Something they weren’t expecting to finally be delivered on July 28th, 2023.

“She was here before the sun came up that morning,” Dylan said.

On that day they welcomed their six-pound six-ounce little girl into the world and named her Revan.

“It was overwhelming happiness to have something good come out of it, and not have to remember such a horrible thing on that day,” the couple said.

It was a date that they said they never expected to celebrate, but they added that it is giving everyone a reason to smile.

“Everybody’s ecstatic. They’ve been good days. It seems like it has brought everybody closer really,” Dylan said.

He added that he has not stopped working to repair their home and he promises to give his now family of four a permanent home again.

“Normalcy and security because I had that home, and it was paid for. That was something that meant a lot, but if I can give that to them it would be well worth everything that we are having to go through,” he added.

The Owens are still living in a FEMA trailer while they work to find help repairing their home. Dylan said they are on multiple wait list but do not have a timeline as to when any repairs will officially be made.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

Roughly 800,000 people visit the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park every year to check...
Exploring Tennessee: Hiking the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
For Wallace McCowan and his family, they had never faced any other issues with mail other than...
Mt Sterling family claims Amazon driver stole money order from their front porch
Sports betting
Good Question: When will Kentuckians be able to legally wager on sports using betting apps?
mountain parkway
One Mountain Parkway exit to temporarily close