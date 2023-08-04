Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear dedicated new homes for tornado survivors in western Kentucky.

The governor was in Mayfield on Friday morning, August 4 where he joined local officials and community leaders to dedicate five new homes for survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes.

The homes were built by The Hope Initiative and cost a total of $5.4 million.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund provided $500,000 to help build the homes. Kroger provided “welcome home” kits for each family, which included food and cleaning supplies.

“It’s incredibly special to be back in Mayfield today, celebrating with five more families as they get the keys to forever homes,” Governor Beshear said. “I want to thank The Hope Initiative for their tireless work, every donor to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund who helped make this possible and Kroger for donating ‘Welcome Home’ kits with food and supplies for each family. Mayfield has such a bright future, and we will be here every step of the way as they keep moving forward.”

Beshear was joined by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Graves County Judge/Executive Jesse Perry and Stephen Boyken, lead pastor of His House Ministries and founder and president of The Hope Initiative.

Lead Pastor Stephen Boyken said the biggest need long-term continues to be housing for renters whose homes were lost or destroyed.

“While we are celebrating progress today with the dedication of five more homes, there still remains a long path ahead of us on the road to recovery,” he said. “We are grateful for the commitment to rebuild and the continued support of Gov. Beshear’s office. The financial support from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is allowing us to put the pieces and the people of our community back together one home at a time.”

Launched just days after the tornadoes in December 2021, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised more than $52 million with donations from more than 150,000 people and businesses.

According to the governor’s office, the money raised helped pay funeral expenses for the families of the deceased and provided assistance to survivors as well as local farmers. The remaining funds will be used to build houses.

Visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov for more information.

