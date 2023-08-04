Good Question: When will Kentuckians be able to legally wager on sports using betting apps?

Sports betting
Sports betting(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We recently learned new details about the future of sports betting in Kentucky, and it turns out a viewer was waiting for those answers.

For today’s Good Question, Karen asks, “When will we be able to legally wager on sports betting using sites such as FanDuel or Draft Kings?”

This question came to us in June, but we didn’t have an answer until last month.

MORE: Sports betting goes live in Kentucky this September

You’ll be able to use those apps on September 28. That is the day online sports betting is allowed to go into effect in the Commonwealth.

However, you will be able to place bets before that; you’ll just have to do it in person. Retail locations will open on September 7, which is the same day the NFL season starts.

All Kentucky horse tracks, and the Kentucky Speedway, will be allowed to open in-person sportsbooks. And, unlike most states where you have to be 21, as long as you are 18 or older, you’ll be able to place bets in Kentucky.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

Roughly 800,000 people visit the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park every year to check...
Exploring Tennessee: Hiking the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
For Wallace McCowan and his family, they had never faced any other issues with mail other than...
Mt Sterling family claims Amazon driver stole money order from their front porch
DYLAN AND DEVIN OWENS
‘It was overwhelming happiness’: Knott Co. family welcomes baby girl on flood anniversary
mountain parkway
One Mountain Parkway exit to temporarily close