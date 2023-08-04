Foggy start to a fairly dry day

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some morning fog, we could see a little sunshine late in the day.

Today and Tonight

We will start this Friday on a cloudy note, but the skies should gradually clear the deeper into the day we get. It looks like we’re drying out too, but I won’t rule out a stray shower in the heat of the day this afternoon. Highs should climb into the mid-80s.

Tonight, look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks mainly dry, but hot. A mix of sun and clouds takes us back toward the 90-degree mark. As always, I don’t think most will see any rain, but this time of the year, I always throw in a spotty chance, just in case. Saturday night will continue the dry trend under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Sunday could be a tale of two skies. We look to start the day dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but I don’t think it will end that way. Scattered showers and storms look to make a return to our region late into the day and into the first part of next week. The SPC put parts of our region under a general severe risk on Thursday for Sunday night into Monday, so we definitely need to stay weather aware. The main threats look to be damaging winds and heavy rain, but we’ll see how it plays out as we get closer. Highs will again top out around 90 before the next front moves in. We will drop into the low 70s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Our severe threat could follow us into the first part of next week, at least for the first part of Monday. Scattered storms are possible off and on all day, but especially early. Temperatures will cool a bit behind the front for the first few days of next week. Most of next week will keep us in the mid-80s for highs. After Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry. Our next best chances for showers and storms return Thursday and linger into the end of the week on Friday.

Have a great weekend and stay tuned!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(WYMT Weather)

