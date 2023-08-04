Feeling like August again this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy start to the work week’s final day, we continue to see plenty of hot air moving back into the mountains as we head into August’s first weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Drier conditions continue to temporarily move back into the region as we work through this evening and into the overnight hours. We won’t see a ton more comfortable air, but we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling back into the upper 60s to near 70°.

I think we’re dry as we start the weekend too, with a mix of sun and clouds helping highs get back up into the upper 80s to near 90°. However, as that next system works in, we’ll combine the heat with August-like humidity to produce pop-up showers and storms that will continue to increase in coverage as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Storms will wane a bit as we head through the overnight, with mostly to partly cloudy skies with lows back near 70°.

Into Next Week

More of the same continues as we head into the day on Sunday. Quite a warm start as highs make a run up into the upper 80s to near 90° before more storms blossom into the afternoon. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but some gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible with any storm that moves through. The typical summertime pop-ups dissipate overnight with lows staying near 70°.

More of the same on Monday as we watch a cold front make its way toward the region. That will increase the threat for more showers and storms in the region again. We’re still in the upper 80s. The good news, once that front pushes east, we’re in a nicer pattern for at least the middle of the week. A mix of sun and clouds as we head into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. That break will certainly be nice!

