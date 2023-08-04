Fall campaigns ready to kick off at Fancy Farm

FANCY FARM, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a big political weekend out in Western Kentucky.

The annual Fancy Farm picnic is Saturday, and candidates on the ballot this year spent their Friday all over Kentucky’s Jackson Purchase region.

Fancy Farm is a tiny town in western Graves County that swells from a population of around 500 people most of the year to several thousand on the first weekend in August. The barbecue pork and mutton started slow cooking Friday as people descend on the small hamlet for food, bingo, and stump speeches.

Both Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron and Democratic incumbent Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Paducah Friday for luncheons put on by the local party committees. Saturday, they will appear together and take the stage at the 143th annual Fancy Farm picnic. The event has long been a fundraiser for St. Jerome’s Parish, which represents the unofficial kickoff to the fall political season.

“Certainly for Kentucky there is not a better political venue that brings both sides together,” said Fancy Farm Political Chairman Steven Elder. “Not just one side or one rally, but two parties together on a single stage. And all those supporters coming in.”

2023′s edition is likely to be the most crowded Fancy Farm in years, likely since the last Governor’s race in 2019, and this year’s contest is expected to draw a lot of interest.

