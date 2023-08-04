Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - An earthquake was detected in Central Kentucky early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.7 magnitude quake hit around 5:12 a.m.

The epicenter was about eight miles out from Lancaster, in Garrard County, and was felt as far away as Frankfort.

We’ve heard one report from a viewer who said the rumble lasted a couple of seconds.

There haven’t been any reports of damage.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

