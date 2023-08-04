DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Prestonsburg Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Blackcats said goodbye to 14 seniors from a season marked head coach Brandon Brewer’s first winning season in his five years at the helm.

And now the focus is on filling open holes.

“This season we’ve got a lot of spots to fill from last year,” Brewer said. “A lot of (players) are getting their first chance at varsity football.”

One of the biggest cleats to fill is running back Ethan Jarvis, who finished fourth in the state in rushing and second in the state in scoring.

“I don’t think our run game will be the same, its big shoes to fill,” senior offensive tackle Joshua Elkins said. “He was really good and I’ve played with him for three years. I’m going to miss him.”

Other notable gradutes include Max and Makan Willoughby and Gavin Stephens.

The losses give Prestonsburg a newer, younger look.

“These guys are young but they do have some experience being around the older locker room last year and what that was like and got to experience that,” Brewer said.

With a new look comes a new team slogan: “Never back down” which was inspired by country singer Bryan Martin

Despite the youth, the goal remains the same: win.

“I tell our guys every week we want to go 1-0, but we want to win our district,” Brewer said. “We want to start there and get to host a home playoff game.”

The Blackcats finished last season 8-3.

The Blackcats 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Leslie County Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 East Ridge at Pikeville 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Paintsville Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Lewis County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Pike County Central Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Betsy Layne Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Martin County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Floyd Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Knott County Central Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Breathitt County Home 7:30 p.m.

