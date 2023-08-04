DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Prestonsburg Blackcats

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Blackcats said goodbye to 14 seniors from a season marked head coach Brandon Brewer’s first winning season in his five years at the helm.

And now the focus is on filling open holes.

“This season we’ve got a lot of spots to fill from last year,” Brewer said. “A lot of (players) are getting their first chance at varsity football.”

One of the biggest cleats to fill is running back Ethan Jarvis, who finished fourth in the state in rushing and second in the state in scoring.

“I don’t think our run game will be the same, its big shoes to fill,” senior offensive tackle Joshua Elkins said. “He was really good and I’ve played with him for three years. I’m going to miss him.”

Other notable gradutes include Max and Makan Willoughby and Gavin Stephens.

The losses give Prestonsburg a newer, younger look.

“These guys are young but they do have some experience being around the older locker room last year and what that was like and got to experience that,” Brewer said.

With a new look comes a new team slogan: “Never back down” which was inspired by country singer Bryan Martin

The slogan

Despite the youth, the goal remains the same: win.

“I tell our guys every week we want to go 1-0, but we want to win our district,” Brewer said. “We want to start there and get to host a home playoff game.”

The Blackcats finished last season 8-3.

The Blackcats 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Leslie CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26East Ridgeat Pikeville7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1PaintsvilleAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Lewis CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Pike County CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Betsy LayneAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29Martin CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Floyd CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Knott County CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Breathitt CountyHome7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

The Powell County Pirates are changing things up at the line of scrimmage to find more success.
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Powell County Pirates
Kentucky Football
Kentucky hosts Media Day at Kroger Field
Perry County Central - FB
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Perry County Central
Magoffin County FB
DQ Pigskin Preview: Magoffin County Hornets