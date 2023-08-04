DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Powell County Pirates

By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Pirates are changing things up at the line of scrimmage to find more success.

A change that has the whole team excited.

“They’re excited about it,” head coach Mike Jones said. “Everyone is excited about going to the shotgun these days but it allows you to do a lot of things easier and I look for great things out of it and have a lot of fun with it”

A team that finished top 10 in the state in rushing last season is looking to open things up with a new formation and go to the air.

“We think this is going to make us more dangerous and a little more wide open to throw the ball,” Jones said.

Along with a new formation, the Pirates return 14 sophomores with a desire to bring the team their first winning season since 2018.

“They’re in the weight room every single day, they are out her every single day, they’re super strong, super athletic, they have a passion for the game and they just want to win,” Defensive coordinator Zach Skidmore said. “They really want to win and that’s what is awesome about it.”

Since the start of 2020, Powell County has gone 7-22.

Despite the struggles, the team is focused on fixing the fundamentals to bring them more success.

The Pirates finished last season 3-8.

DateOpponentLocationTime
Aug. 25Western HillsAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Floyd CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Pike County CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15West CarterAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22FairviewHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29Magoffin CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6Estill CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Lawrence CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20BelfryAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Betsy LayneHome7:30 p.m.

