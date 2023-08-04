Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash

Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Georgetown.

The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road near Corporate Boulevard. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton has identified the victim as 43-year-old Samuel Baucom of Cynthiana. He died at the scene.

Assistant Police Chief Josh Nash says a reconstruction unit is investigating what led up to the crash.

Sutton says there was thick fog in the area at the time it happened. The sheriff’s office says two bystanders who came upon the crash scene administered first aid while crews responded.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the victim’s body.

The crash happened just hours after another serious motorcycle crash in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Flood Baby - 4:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Osborne Brothers Festival - 4:30 p.m.
Roughly 800,000 people visit the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park every year to check...
Exploring Tennessee: Hiking the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
LKLP Headstart is still accepting new students.
LKLP Community Action Head Start is for the whole family
Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Friday night through Saturday.
Fall campaigns ready to kick off at Fancy Farm