Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown motorcycle crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Georgetown.

The crash happened Friday morning on Cynthiana Road near Corporate Boulevard. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton has identified the victim as 43-year-old Samuel Baucom of Cynthiana. He died at the scene.

Assistant Police Chief Josh Nash says a reconstruction unit is investigating what led up to the crash.

Sutton says there was thick fog in the area at the time it happened. The sheriff’s office says two bystanders who came upon the crash scene administered first aid while crews responded.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the victim’s body.

The crash happened just hours after another serious motorcycle crash in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.