Coming home, celebrating history: Van Lear Town Celebration marks 38th year

The event, hosted by the Van Lear Historical Society, brings music, food and more to the town, filling the lawn near the Coal Miners’ museum with family, friends and festivities.

From cornhole tournaments to car shows, the three-day event has a little something for everyone.

“The music show’s really good too. And we have good food down at our booths. The soup bean dinner, we love for people to come and eat with us and you know, reminds us of things that happened,” said Board Member Angela Burton.

Some people come out to spend time with neighbors, others come for a stroll down memory lane.

“I stop by here all the time, because this is where my parents met- I don’t know what year it was; it was probably around ‘48- on these steps. They met on a blind date,” said Timothy Music, who was visiting from Michigan. “I always worry that this will be gone someday. So it’ll be good to keep it up. Maybe my kids and grand kids will get down here eventually to get to see where their great grandparents came from.”

Proceeds from the event go toward the efforts of the historical society to promote and preserve the area.

“We want to keep it going. You know, we don’t want people to ever forget where their roots come from,” said Burton.

