Walmart offering ‘Sensory-Friendly’ hours at many locations

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Between the sights, sounds and smells, a trip to the store can be a sensory overload for some.

Now, Walmarts around our region are offering ‘Sensory-Friendly’ hours every Saturday.

“Walmart has recognized that there may be a customer out there that is shopping with sensory disabilities and they want to do something about that,” said Whitesburg Walmart Store Manager Kevin Wright.

Wright says it’s important they take the needs of their customers with autism and sensory processing disorders into account.

“For the remainder of this month and since July 8, from eight to ten a.m. on Saturday’s we’re going to be dimming the lights and turning the music down,” he said.

In addition to turning off their radios and dimming the lights Walmarts around the area are also displaying static images on their televisions, or turning them off completely.

“This is a corporate initiative, so I’m going to make sure I’m pushing it up and sing the praises and let them know exactly the positive feedback we’re getting here as well,” he said.

Wright says, although limited, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“So from them, it’s been a positive thing, to be able to come in here and have an atmosphere where they are feeling welcome and able to shop just like anybody else can,” he said.

The sensory friendly hours are every Saturday from eight to ten a.m. at most Walmarts.

