Southern Kentucky school system still looking for bus drivers

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The new school year starts for many throughout the mountains as we head into next week.

Pulaski County students head back to class on Thursday.

However, some districts are still struggling to find enough drivers for their school buses.

District officials in Pulaski County tell us that they will indeed have enough to pick up all of their students, but they could always use more drivers.

School buses in the county travel nearly 7,000 miles everyday, with the challenge to make sure that everyone who drives one is trained, qualified, and motivated.

“Naturally you have to enjoy kids. To drive a bus,” said Tim Woods, the district’s transportation director. “Always looking. We are blessed with great drivers here in Pulaski County.”

“I do [want to be here],” driver Gwen Blanton said. “I enjoy the kids.”

Blanton does everything in the district from laminating posters to driving school buses.

“It’s been fulfilling for me,” Blanton added. “I would not have stuck at it for this many years.”

However, people like her are getting harder to find these days. District leaders say they are struggling to hire enough for every bus route and have substitute drivers.

“We have been able to reduce the number of routes by four,” said Patrick Richardson with Pulaski County Schools. “Some have combined routes in those areas we could combine.”

Richardson says that there are other benefits to driving a bus other than the $13 to $13.50 per hour. He says they can qualify for other benefits as well.

People can apply for jobs with the district here.

