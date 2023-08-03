Soggy at times today as cold front rolls in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Do your best to stay dry today. You will probably see heavy rain at times, especially early.

Today and Tonight

It will be a dreary morning for most folks as you head out the door. Temperatures will be decent, hovering near 70, but they won’t go anywhere today as chances for showers and storms linger off and on all day. Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, because localized high-water issues are definitely possible.

Tonight, the rain chances start to back off some, but they are still there. Cloudy skies will linger too. Lows drop back into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We will likely see a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, that will keep us a little cooler as our spotty showers and storms continue, especially early in the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s. Skies try to clear some Friday night, but some clouds could linger into early Saturday. Lows will drop again into the upper 60s.

As skies clear on Saturday, temperatures soar. Both weekend days will feature highs close to or just above 90. Scattered rain chances return Saturday night and will carry us through the end of the first weekend of August.

A second system will move in early next week, knocking temperatures back again Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs all three days look to stay in the low to mid-80s.

