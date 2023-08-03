Saint Joseph London receives grant to improve infant care

saint joseph hospital in london ky
saint joseph hospital in london ky(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Saint Joseph London received a $40,000 grant to help improve infant care in the emergency department. Hospital staff said the grant will benefit patients in Laurel County and surrounding communities.

“This grant will provide much needed equipment to ensure Saint Joseph London continues to deliver high quality care to our most vulnerable patients during their most critical moments,” said Delaine Thiel, CFRE, vice president of philanthropy, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “We appreciate WHAS Crusade for Children’s support, which enables us to provide safe and effective care tailored to the unique needs of our youngest patients.”

The grant comes from WHAS Crusade for Children, and it will help buy Panda iRes warmers. The technology plays a critical role in monitoring and treating infants.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable,” said John Yanes, Saint Joseph London president. “We recently opened our neonatal specialty care unit, which allows us to care for infants in need of extra attention shortly after birth. The warmers funded by this grant ensures that we are able to care for babies that come into our emergency department with special needs.”

