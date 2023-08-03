Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges following a report that she was passed out being the wheel while at a stop light.

The call came into dispatch in the afternoon hours of Saturday, July 29th.

When London Police found the woman, she was driving and officers made a traffic stop on Chris Hamlin Memorial Lane.

During the stop, police quickly realized the suspect, Christy Morgan, 43, of London, was very drunk.

An arrest citation states Morgan “was lethargic, had slurred speech and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person.”

She failed several field sobriety tests following the stop.

Morgan was arrested for DUI and failure to give a proper signal.

