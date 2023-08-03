Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges following a report that she was passed out being the wheel while at a stop light.

The call came into dispatch in the afternoon hours of Saturday, July 29th.

When London Police found the woman, she was driving and officers made a traffic stop on Chris Hamlin Memorial Lane.

During the stop, police quickly realized the suspect, Christy Morgan, 43, of London, was very drunk.

An arrest citation states Morgan “was lethargic, had slurred speech and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person.”

She failed several field sobriety tests following the stop.

Morgan was arrested for DUI and failure to give a proper signal.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten
A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry...
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for 1-year-old Chyasia Evans, who died...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for suspect in recent car theft
Back to school
Back to school dates across the mountains
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Noise complaint leads to DUI arrest in Laurel County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Soggy at times today as cold front rolls in