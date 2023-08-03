Report: Date set for Louisville vs. Kentucky Men’s Basketball matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know when the two most storied college basketball programs in the state will battle this upcoming season. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday, the Wildcats will take on the Cardinals on Thursday, December 21 at the KFC Yum! Center.

John Calipari’s squad defeated Louisville last season, 86-63 at Rupp Arena and have won four of the last six meetings against the Cardinals.

Kentucky leads the all-time series, 38-17.

