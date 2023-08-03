Police searching for suspect in recent car theft

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find the suspect in a recent car theft in Southern Kentucky.

On Wednesday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called about a stolen Jeep in the #1 community.

The owners believe it was stolen sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning from their home.

Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, police found the vehicle behind a building on South Main Street in Monticello.

Deputies later discovered the Jeep had been caught on a surveillance camera in the Cabell community without the owner of that property’s knowledge.

Police are asking people who live in the Cabell community to check their cameras to see if they can get a more clear picture of the suspect than the one in the Facebook post below.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-348-5416.

