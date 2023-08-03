Police: Life-threatening injury shuts down Traffic on I-75 near Clays Ferry Bridge

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are following a traffic standstill along I-75 near the Clays Ferry Bridge in Lexington.

Lexington police say at 8:01 Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to I-75 southbound past the 99-mile marker in reference to a report of a person injured on the interstate.

They say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down southbound lanes during their investigation.

We are working to learn more information.

This story is developing.

