Pike County partnership provides backpacks to students

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Grace Community Kitchen, Pike County Public Libraries and UNITE Pike joined forces Thursday to send students back to school with backpacks in hand.

The backpack giveaway, hosted at Grace Fellowship, provided families with a hot meal, haircuts, backpacks and school supplies. Those involved said it was all about partnering to provide a little ease for families as they prepare for students to return to school this month.

“This has been so exciting,” said Pastor Debby Bailey, Executive Director of Grace Community Kitchen. “To see the enthusiasm, to see the smiles, and just hear the words of appreciation and gratitude.”

Bailey said the community partnerships are crucial in helping families in need, and it is a blessing to be part of the program, shouldering the weight of the expenses that can come with going back to school.

”We may be a library and we may be a church, but more than anything we are a Community Center and we are here to support the community,” said children’s librarian Skyler Stamper. “Some of the older ones do feel a little more embarrassed about it, but really there shouldn’t be anything to be embarrassed about. This is an event for them, by the community. And it’s so important for community to support community.”

The event gave away around 200 backpacks. Bailey said the need in the area is obvious. She added she heard from other backpack programs in the area that also gave away hundreds of items to families this summer.

“We just see the needs first-hand here as people come in, so I know that families are struggling. They’re struggling to provide food, they’re struggling to provide school clothes, and if we can just alleviate some- a little bit- of that concern and worry, then we feel like we have made and impact and we’ve made a difference.”

