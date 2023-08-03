Pigskin Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors are hoping to turn some close losses last year into wins this season.

“(We had) very close games the whole season,” said East Ridge Quarterback Landon Robinson. “(We) had some rough ones that just got away from us in the end but I feel like will be alright this year.”

The Warriors will need to contend with the loss of star QB Dylan Burdine, but father and head coach Donnie Burdine is confident in his team’s ability to adapt.

“Sometimes when you have a dynamic player like that everybody looks to that guy all the time to make plays and the difference in this team is I’m going to ask everybody to make plays,” said Burdine.

East Ridge finished last season 4-6.

The Warriors 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Morgan County Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 Prestonsburg at Pikeville (Pike County Bowl) 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 River View (Bradshaw), WV away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Tug Valley (Williamson), WV Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Jenkins Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Paintsville Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Betsy Layne Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Pike County Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Shelby Valley Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Knott County Central Away 7:30 p.m.

