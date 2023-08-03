Pigskin Previews 2023: East Ridge Warriors

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors are hoping to turn some close losses last year into wins this season.

“(We had) very close games the whole season,” said East Ridge Quarterback Landon Robinson. “(We) had some rough ones that just got away from us in the end but I feel like will be alright this year.”

The Warriors will need to contend with the loss of star QB Dylan Burdine, but father and head coach Donnie Burdine is confident in his team’s ability to adapt.

“Sometimes when you have a dynamic player like that everybody looks to that guy all the time to make plays and the difference in this team is I’m going to ask everybody to make plays,” said Burdine.

East Ridge finished last season 4-6.

The Warriors 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Morgan CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26Prestonsburg at Pikeville (Pike County Bowl)7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1River View (Bradshaw), WVaway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Tug Valley (Williamson), WVHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22JenkinsHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29PaintsvilleHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6Betsy LayneHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Pike County CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Shelby ValleyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Knott County CentralAway7:30 p.m.

Alex Raynor named to Lou Groza Award watch list
