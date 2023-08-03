People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles

By Annie Andersen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In celebration of National Mustard Day, French’s Mustard and Skittles are teaming up with a new tangy pairing, mustard flavored Skittles. The limited edition Skittles are the most recent in a years-long history of unique mustard-flavored pairings to bring attention to the condiment’s special day.

Wednesday, the French’s Mustard Mobile stopped in Washington, DC to give people there a chance to try out the new concoction. Ahead of the four hour event, the line wrapped around the block at the City Center shopping area.

The line surprised some who came down to try mustard Skittles. ”We were definitely surprised at how long the line was,” said Kate Swetz. “One guy came up and was like ‘What is this for’ and we were like ‘Mustard flavored Skittles’.

“I like mustard,” remarked 7-year-old Lex Bagley when asked why he decided to try the new Skittles.

After waiting in line to try the Skittles, those who ‘mustard’ the courage had mixed reactions.

“That’s horrible,” Bagley said after trying.

Swetz had a different approach, even going for a second Skittles. “That’s mustardy… it’s not horrible though,” she said.

French’s Mustard says they expected the Skittles wouldn’t be a hit with everybody. However, Communications Manager Sarah Windham explained, the goal of this collaboration is just to have fun, not give people a new favorite food. “French’s has such a loyal fan base and so does Skittles, and the combination of the two is just so much fun.”

Mustard fans have only one more chance to get the Skittles in person. The final in-person giveaway will be Friday, August 4 at Hudson River Park in New York City, from 11AM–3PM. However, people can also enter a contest online to win a chance to try the limited-edition Skittles.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry...
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for 1-year-old Chyasia Evans, who died...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash

Latest News

saint joseph hospital in london ky
Saint Joseph London receives grant to improve infant care
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
Photo Courtesy: Whitesburg Fire Department
Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Letcher County firefighter
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for suspect in recent car theft
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges