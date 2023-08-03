Operation UNITE celebrates 20 years at Manchester Symposium

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation UNITE was launched 20 years ago by Congressman Hal Rogers to combat addiction issues in the Commonwealth.

The organization works through coalitions in more than 30 counties throughout Kentucky. Thursday, Operation UNITE hosted its second community symposium this week to bring their community partners together.

The symposium gave groups a chance to hear what other areas are doing that are working and what is not working, so they can improve things in their area.

Congressman Hal Rogers spoke at the opening of the event to commemorate the 20 years of hard work each coalition has been putting in.

“Well, this is the 20th anniversary of the founding of UNITE. And it’s absolutely remarkable to see the change that’s taken place. 20 years ago we were, by the Lexington newspapers account, we were the painkiller capital.”

Congressman Rogers said it is remarkable to have been a part of the changes for the better, and he could not have done it without the help of UNITE and its community partners.

At the symposium, the President and CEO of UNITE, Nancy Hale, announced the names of coalitions that received awards for their efforts in their community.

The following counties’ coalitions received awards: UNITE Bell County Coalition Clay Countians UNITE Coalition, Harlan County UNITE Coalition, Jackson County UNITE Coalition, Knox County, Laurel County UNITE Coalition, Lee County People Encouraging People Coalition, Lincoln County UNITE Drug-Free Coalition, Owsley County Anti-Drug Council, Rockcastle County UNITE Coalition, UNITE Champions for a Drug-Free McCreary County, Wayne County Defensive Action Against Drugs, Whitley County UNITE Coalition, Wolfe Countians Against Drugs Coalition.

