Noise complaint leads to DUI arrest in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a noise complaint in one Laurel County neighborhood left one man under arrest.

It happened at a home on Reams Lane in London just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26th.

London Police say they were called after a man passed out with his foot on his car’s gas pedal leading to loud revving for nearly two hours.

When they arrived, officers found Yoel Rodriguez, 36, of Somerset, passed out behind the wheel with the car in park.

Police say he was in and out of consciousness and had to be physically removed from the vehicle. Officials say he was very drunk and had multiple open containers of beer in his passenger seat.

Once they got him out of the car, officers soon realized her would not be able to stand, sit or walk on his own. While they were trying to get him into the cruiser, police say he urinated on himself and them.

Rodriguez is charged with DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, not having a license and other traffic charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

