Louisa hosts the filming of new movie ‘Ghosts of the Big Sandy’

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘Ghosts of the Big Sandy River’ is originally a book written by Edward C. Hartshorn, from Ohio.

The story follows two young boys who recently moved back to the Big Sandy area and use their summer for ghost hunting, but discover a big town secret along the way.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Marsha Slone is a producer on the movie because after reading the book she spoke with the author about turning it into a film.

“Well for me my son was in acting for about seven or eight years and we had to travel for any kind of really good opportunities,” said Slone. “We have so many local people who have degrees in film-making and so I started thinking about this.”

The cast and crew said that they are excited to be a part of a project that is showing Appalachia in a positive light, and not playing into negative stereotypes.

While the actors are the faces people will see there are plenty of people working behind the scenes that came from states away to help with the project.

“But at the same time, there are a bunch of people behind the scenes that are integral parts of making this movie,” said Ghosts of the Big Sandy actor, John Jonczy. “If I can talk, you can’t hear me without a sound guy and a boom. And what they do behind the scenes is just as important if not more important than what I do.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.