Kentucky WR Barion Brown named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Barion Brown. Kentucky beat NIU 31-23.
Barion Brown. Kentucky beat NIU 31-23. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics(Grace Bradley | Grace Bradley)
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football announced sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Barion Brown was selected to the watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award on Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in college football.

The Nashville native contributed 50 catches for a team-high 628 yards in the 2022 season. Brown also ranked fourth nationally and second in the Southeastern Conference in kickoff return average at 27.5 yards.

The finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 15 and the winner will be decided on Dec. 6.

