Kentucky WR Barion Brown named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football announced sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Barion Brown was selected to the watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award on Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in college football.

The Nashville native contributed 50 catches for a team-high 628 yards in the 2022 season. Brown also ranked fourth nationally and second in the Southeastern Conference in kickoff return average at 27.5 yards.

Last year, Barion Brown recorded 50 catches for a team-high 628 yards, averaging 12.6 yards / catch with four scores last year. He concluded the season as the freshman record holder for most receiving yards in a season (628) and most pass receptions in a season (50)

📰🔗… pic.twitter.com/Le2l3j2OSQ — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 3, 2023

The finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 15 and the winner will be decided on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.