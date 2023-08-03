‘It’s a bond that is unbreakable’: DEC raises awareness for shelter pets

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Diversified Energy Company (DEC) staff volunteered at The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter to raise awareness for the shelter as it is often overcrowded and lacks volunteers.

“Our main goal is to really put back into the communities as much as we can, and one of the places we know need help and support is around the shelters,” said Jordan Pigman with DEC.

The shelter takes in an average of 20 animals per day and approximately 100 animals per week. The shelter staff said they take in animals much quicker than they are adopted.

“All rescues are over capacity. All shelters are over capacity. So, we’ve got to do something on the forefront,” Pigman said. “It’s not fair to the animals. They’re born into this world, but we need to be responsible and not put them in this situation and give them the best life we can.”

DEC employees worked hard to raise awareness for the shelter, repair anything needed and provide supplies. They also spent extra time loving on the animals along the way.

“Dogs are nothing but loving. They want affection and they just want to be partnered with a human and just create that bond that is everlasting, that’s the unique thing about shelter animals,” he said. “Shelter pets seem to be so loyal to those that rescue them. It’s a bond that is unbreakable.”

If you would like to help the shelter, the staff said the biggest needs they have are paper towels, newspapers, 45-gallon trash bags, dog, cat and kitten food, cat litter and volunteers. The staff added they only get about one volunteer every two weeks.

The animal shelter is located at 194 Animal Shelter Ln. Hazard, KY 41701.

