‘It’s a bond that is unbreakable’: DEC raises awareness for shelter pets

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Diversified Energy Company (DEC) staff volunteered at The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter to raise awareness for the shelter as it is often overcrowded and lacks volunteers.

“Our main goal is to really put back into the communities as much as we can, and one of the places we know need help and support is around the shelters,” said Jordan Pigman with DEC.

The shelter takes in an average of 20 animals per day and approximately 100 animals per week. The shelter staff said they take in animals much quicker than they are adopted.

“All rescues are over capacity. All shelters are over capacity. So, we’ve got to do something on the forefront,” Pigman said. “It’s not fair to the animals. They’re born into this world, but we need to be responsible and not put them in this situation and give them the best life we can.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

DEC employees worked hard to raise awareness for the shelter, repair anything needed and provide supplies. They also spent extra time loving on the animals along the way.

“Dogs are nothing but loving. They want affection and they just want to be partnered with a human and just create that bond that is everlasting, that’s the unique thing about shelter animals,” he said. “Shelter pets seem to be so loyal to those that rescue them. It’s a bond that is unbreakable.”

If you would like to help the shelter, the staff said the biggest needs they have are paper towels, newspapers, 45-gallon trash bags, dog, cat and kitten food, cat litter and volunteers. The staff added they only get about one volunteer every two weeks.

The animal shelter is located at 194 Animal Shelter Ln. Hazard, KY 41701.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for 1-year-old Chyasia Evans, who died...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Pulaski Co Bus Drivers - 4:30 p.m.
The backpack giveaway, hosted at Grace Fellowship, provided families with a hot meal, haircuts,...
Pike County partnership provides backpacks to students
UNITE Symposium was hosted at EKU Manchester Campus.
Operation UNITE celebrates 20 years at Manchester Symposium
Church group gives away shoes to kids in Jenkins.
Church group delivers 1,000 pairs of shoes to kids in Jenkins
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges