Heavy rain continues at times through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the potential for more showers and storms to bring heavy rain to the region as we head through tonight and into the daytime hours tomorrow. Severe weather does not appear to be a huge concern, but that heavy rain potential is something we’ll continue to key on into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the possibility for a complex of storms to move in our general direction overnight, though we won’t have any certainty on exactly where these storms could go until they form later on tonight. However, the bulk of this looks to pass to our south and west. Nonetheless, we’ll continue to watch the potential for some of the rain to work through, which could be heavy at times. Overnight lows stay quite mild in the upper 60s to near 70­°.

Clouds and off-and-on showers and storms continue through at least the early hours of Friday. However, some could linger into the later parts of the afternoon. We could see some brief periods of sunshine that could help highs get back up into the lower to middle 80s. Drier conditions will continue to work in for a brief stay as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows stay mild and muggy, though, in the middle and upper 60s.

August’s First Weekend and Beyond

It looks to start feeling like August again as we head into the day on Saturday. We’ll start the day dry, but as our next system works into the region, some spotty to scattered storms may develop into the afternoon. Before they develop, it’s looking rather warm and muggy with highs back near 90°. Overnight lows as storms ease back to an overnight minimum stay in the upper 60s to near 70°. A similar day, with perhaps more afternoon storm chances, on the way as we head into Sunday with highs near 90°.

More showers and storms look likely as we head into the early hours of the new work week, with spotty storms and highs near 90°. The good news is that we look to at least temporarily dry things out and calm things down moving toward the middle of the week, with highs topping out in the middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.