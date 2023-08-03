Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Letcher County firefighter

Photo Courtesy: Whitesburg Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Whitesburg Fire Department(Whitesburg Fire Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8-3-2023 Update: We now know the funeral arrangements for a longtime Letcher County firefighter.

Visitation for Oliver Sexton will take place starting at 6 Thursday night at the Letcher Funeral Home in Whitesburg. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.

Sexton was 68 years old. He died on Monday.

You can see the obit here.

Original Story 8-1-2023:

Officials with one fire department in our region announced the loss of one of their own this week.

In a post on the Cumberland River Fire and Rescue Facebook page on Monday, firefighters announced the death of Oliver Sexton.

Sexton not only served the CRVFR, but the post states he was also a longtime member of the Whitesburg Fire Department as well.

Officials say he had worked for both organizations for nearly two decades.

The post asked for prayers for his family, friends and members of both departments.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

