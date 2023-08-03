DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Floyd Central Jaguars

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Jaguars are looking to build a new culture in 2023.

“It was all about mentality,” said Floyd Central wide receiver Brody Buck. “We have had guys in the past come out and say ‘Oh I want to play football’ but they don’t want to play football. This is the first year that we have focused on finding guys and getting them out there that desperately want to be on that field. That love that feeling.”

Four of the Jaguar’s nine losses last year were by a touchdown or less and this year the Jaguars find themselves in a new district.

“We are trying to keep everyone’s spirits high by bringing up that we really have a shot at districts this year being in a whole new environment, said Floyd Central linebacker Jacob Johnson. We are leaving all that stuff, last season and everything in the past.”

Floyd Central finished last season 1-9.

The Jaguars 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18PaintsvilleAway7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Leslie CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Powell CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8 West CarterHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Betsy LayneAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Pike County CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29Knott County CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13PrestonsburgHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Martin CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Shelby ValleyHome7:30 p.m.

