DQ Pigskin Previews 2023: Floyd Central Jaguars

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Jaguars are looking to build a new culture in 2023.

“It was all about mentality,” said Floyd Central wide receiver Brody Buck. “We have had guys in the past come out and say ‘Oh I want to play football’ but they don’t want to play football. This is the first year that we have focused on finding guys and getting them out there that desperately want to be on that field. That love that feeling.”

Four of the Jaguar’s nine losses last year were by a touchdown or less and this year the Jaguars find themselves in a new district.

“We are trying to keep everyone’s spirits high by bringing up that we really have a shot at districts this year being in a whole new environment, said Floyd Central linebacker Jacob Johnson. We are leaving all that stuff, last season and everything in the past.”

Floyd Central finished last season 1-9.

The Jaguars 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Paintsville Away 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Leslie County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Powell County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 West Carter Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Betsy Layne Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Pike County Central Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Knott County Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Prestonsburg Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Martin County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Shelby Valley Home 7:30 p.m.

