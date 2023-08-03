DQ Pigskin Preview: Magoffin County Hornets

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets will look to returning veterans to make a run in 2023.

The Hornets return now Senior Aden Barnett who led the team in rushing and passing last season.

“We have to get our run game solid,” said Barnett. “We have to be able to run and get three or four yards a run to open up the pass because if teams aren’t worried about the run, then we can’t pass.”

Magoffin County also wants to be a force on defense this year.

“We keep stressing to get off the football, defensive pursuit,” said Magoffin County head coach John Derossett. “You have to tackle and you have to be vicious out there on defense.”

The Maroon and White finished last season 4-7.

The Hornets 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 19 Montgomery County Away 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Lewis County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Leslie County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Russell Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Martin County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Belfry Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 Powell County Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Lawrence County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Estill County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Morgan County Home 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.