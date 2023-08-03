DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: South Laurel Cardinals

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The South Laurel Cardinals are looking to turn a new leaf in 2023.

“We’ve had a lot of growth,” said South Laurel head coach Allen Mitchell. “We had to play a lot of young guys that were going to rely on this year, that’s got a year under their belt, so even though we didn’t get what we wanted in wins and losses we did improve and mature quite a bit over the season last year.”

South Laurel is going to lean on a large group of seniors to lead this year’s team.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors, the most seniors that we’ve had since I’ve been up here on this team,” said South Laurel wide receiver Hunter Bundy. “Pretty much all of us are starters and I think that’s going to help big time cause will be older, stronger, faster, and more experienced all around.”

South Laurel finished last season 2-8.

The Cardinals 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 McCreary Central Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Bourbon County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Russell County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Whitley County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Estill County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Pulaski County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 North Laurel Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Harlan County Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Southwestern Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Harlan Home 7:30 p.m.

