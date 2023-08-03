DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Perry County Central

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores are ready to put the anchor down in 2023.

“We want them to focus on the play at hand,” said Perry Central head coach Mark Dixon. “We want them to focus on the day. Don’t try to look down the road (and) don’t try to look to see who’s next. Come out every day and take every rep as hard as you can take it.”

The culture has been laid down now in coach Dixon’s fourth season, something that has brought Perry together.

“We kinda grew up on Mark Dixon and that kind of different culture that we have,” said Perry Central linebacker Phoenix Eddington. “Everyone is more of a team now. It kind of brought us together. Working hard in the weight room, we didn’t have that before.”

Perry Central finished last season 5-5.

Below is the Commodores 2023 schedule:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18SomersetHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Breathitt CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Lawrence CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Bell CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Shelby ValleyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Martin CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6Whitley CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Letcher County CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20CorbinAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27WilliamsburgHome7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
Death investigation in Laurel County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges

Latest News

Magoffin County FB
DQ Pigskin Preview: Magoffin County Hornets
WYMT
20th anniversary of legendary HS football head coach Philip Haywood’s first state title at Belfry
Barion Brown. Kentucky beat NIU 31-23. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics
Kentucky WR Barion Brown named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
The date for the Kentucky and Louisville men's basketball game has been announced.
Report: Date set for Louisville vs. Kentucky Men’s Basketball matchup