DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Perry County Central

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores are ready to put the anchor down in 2023.

“We want them to focus on the play at hand,” said Perry Central head coach Mark Dixon. “We want them to focus on the day. Don’t try to look down the road (and) don’t try to look to see who’s next. Come out every day and take every rep as hard as you can take it.”

The culture has been laid down now in coach Dixon’s fourth season, something that has brought Perry together.

“We kinda grew up on Mark Dixon and that kind of different culture that we have,” said Perry Central linebacker Phoenix Eddington. “Everyone is more of a team now. It kind of brought us together. Working hard in the weight room, we didn’t have that before.”

Perry Central finished last season 5-5.

Below is the Commodores 2023 schedule:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Somerset Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Breathitt County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Lawrence County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Bell County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Shelby Valley Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Martin County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Whitley County Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Letcher County Central Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Corbin Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Williamsburg Home 7:30 p.m.

