Death investigation in Laurel County

One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.
One man is dead after a reported stabbing in Laurel County.(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed one person is dead after being stabbed during a fight.

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the fight happened on July 28 at a home near Indian Camp Road.

Deputies reported two people had an argument, but then a man, later identified as Robert Turner, 66, of London, reportedly got a pocketknife and opened the blade.

Police said the action led to a fight, and Turner was reportedly stabbed during the fight.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Turner was inside the home.

Officers said the woman who reportedly stabbed Turner called 911.

Deputies reportedly tried to perform CPR until an ambulance service arrived, but Turner was pronounced dead a short time later by staff with the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

The Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten
A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry...
Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for 1-year-old Chyasia Evans, who died...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours
Abby Dobie
Teacher killed in Woodford County crash

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Whitesburg Fire Department
Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Letcher County firefighter
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for suspect in recent car theft
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Report of woman passed out at stop light ends with charges
Back to school
Back to school dates across the mountains