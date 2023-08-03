Death investigation in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police confirmed one person is dead after being stabbed during a fight.

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the fight happened on July 28 at a home near Indian Camp Road.

Deputies reported two people had an argument, but then a man, later identified as Robert Turner, 66, of London, reportedly got a pocketknife and opened the blade.

Police said the action led to a fight, and Turner was reportedly stabbed during the fight.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Turner was inside the home.

Officers said the woman who reportedly stabbed Turner called 911.

Deputies reportedly tried to perform CPR until an ambulance service arrived, but Turner was pronounced dead a short time later by staff with the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

The Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force is investigating the incident.

