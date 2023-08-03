Church group delivers 1,000 pairs of shoes to kids in Jenkins

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Many kids in the Jenkins Independent Schools system will be wearing new kicks when classes start.

Through Bessi and Lester McPeek of the God’s Love From A Diaper Bag organization in Jenkins, Screven Baptist Association, a group out of South Carolina, gathered 1,000 pairs of free shoes for kids.

“She (Bessi McPeek) decided that tennis shoes were a great need for back to school, and so, she said that she needed probably a thousand pairs of tennis shoes, and we were like, ‘A thousand pairs? We don’t know if we can do a thousand pairs but our God’s a big God,’” said mission team coordinator Susan Harris.

They relied on faith to get kids the right sizes, but the opportunity was already special for the community.

“To see those needs, and to see those resources and people reaching out, it’s been really good for our community,” said Jenkins Middle-High School Principal Marvin Boggs.

Once school kicks off, items like the brand new shoes give students a confident mindset.

“Kids can’t learn if they don’t have all these resources and opportunities, and it’s another part of us just building back better to bring all these people out again and support our community and our students,” said Burdine Elementary School Principal Danielle Adkins.

The Jenkins Independent school year start date is Aug. 9.

