Case against father facing murder charge in abuse case heading to grand jury
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about the death of a 9-month-old baby in Lexington.

The father of the child, Syied Malik-Kawon Epps, is facing a murder charge. His daughter, Sy’kia Epps died from suffering severe brain trauma.

Epps was in court Thursday morning. A detective testified, explaining why police were charging him with murder.

Detective Paul Hogan testified that during the incident, three other children were home.

“All three stated that Mr. Epps had dropped their sister on her head. One articulated that quote, ‘Daddy smashed her on her head really hard and she was upside down,’” said Detective Hogan.

Hogan also said that after police arrived on the scene, Epps claimed that he was not present at the time of the incident and that his daughter was being watched by a babysitter.

“He originally stated that the child was under the care of a babysitter named Eric. That was all the information he had. He couldn’t provide last name, phone number, anything other than a physical description,” Detective Hogan said.

Hogan testified Epps later admitted that those claims were false. He said security camera footage verified that Epps was home during the time of the incident.

The detective also shared that Syied and the mother of their child were in an argument while the mother was at work. Detective Hogan said that, in the argument, Syied verbally threatened their children.

“He stated he needed to come get her “roaches,” referring to the children, and that if she was one minute late from work, they would be waiting out on the porch,” said Detective Hogan.

As a result of the hearing, the case will be sent to the grand jury. His bond still remains at $1 million, and if he is released on bond, he can no longer have any contact with the victim’s family moving forward.

