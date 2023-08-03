20th anniversary of legendary HS football head coach Phillip Haywood’s first state title at Belfry

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 high school football season marks the 20th anniversary of legendary Kentucky high school football head coach Phillip Haywood’s first state championship in 2003.

The return of high school football season every August brings back excitement, but for Kentucky’s all-time winningest football coach, Phillip Haywood, it adds one more to a collection of successful years.

Haywood led the Belfry Pirates to its first ever state title in Class 2A in 2003. Since then, Haywood has done the impossible, smashing the once unbreakable state all-time wins record held by Dudley Hilton in 2011.

He enters the 2023 season with over 470 wins and 8 state titles.

“I think what you’ve done in the past is great but people that’s in the past,” Haywood said. “It’s what are you doing today? What are you doing to make yourself better today? What do you do to make your team better and your program better today?”

However, when it comes to answering which win is the best, his answer is similar to another football legend.

“So, that’s what we’re working on today and I like what you said about Tom Brady. The next ring is the best one, so that’s what we shoot for.”

Haywood and the Belfry Pirates will start their 2023 campaign on the road against Breathitt County on Aug. 18.

