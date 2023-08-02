WKYT INVESTIGATES: Theft of car in Lexington could be linked to viral TikTok trend

Hyundai.
Hyundai.(MGN)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A vehicle was stolen from a Lexington Hyundai owner Wednesday morning, and it could be linked to a viral TikTok trend.

“I came out at about 4:30, and the car was gone. I contacted the police, police showed up. They told me they recovered the vehicle. However, it was in an accident and the assailant took off running down Laredo Drive,” said James Knighten.

Knighten says the vehicle stolen was his son’s Hyundai.

Just a few months ago, WKYT reported that, according to Lexington police, around 30 vehicles were stolen in the month of March, saying those vehicles were mostly Hyundais and Kias.

“When my son and I purchased this vehicle, he was very adamant that he didn’t want one based upon the fact that they’re easy to steal, but, you know, we took a chance, I didn’t think nobody would steal this,” said Knighten.

The TikTok trend shows a flaw in newer models of these cars, making them easier to steal.

With the investigation still ongoing, Lexington police have not determined if the TikTok trend is the reason for this theft. Regardless, Knighten says the trend itself is enough to make him never buy this brand of vehicle again.

“I’m thinking we’re going to have to stay away from these brands for just a minute,” said Knighten. “Hopefully, they can get it together and make it theft-proof.”

About three months ago, Hyundai and Kia responded to news of the thefts. Leaders with the companies said they were distributing software to fix the problem at a much faster rate.

Hyundai said it was completing 6,000 installations a day. The Associated Press has previously reported the thefts were growing, despite company efforts. Deveral cities have sued the car companies. New York City sued in June.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
.
KSP investigating after body found in Letcher County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying to bribe officers during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested after police find him passed out next to road

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Grapevine-Chavies - 4:00 p.m.
GRAPEVINE CHAVIES
EKY volunteer fire department hopes to add second station to better serve community
Letcher County Meteor Video
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight