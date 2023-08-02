Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating after person hit by car on I-75, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday morning in Campbell County, according to officials.

Dispatch said the incident was reported at 5:13 a.m. The northbound right lane was blocked at mile marker 139, south of Howard Baker Highway.

This is the second pedestrian-involved crash on I-75 in Campbell County in two weeks.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.