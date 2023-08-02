Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating after person hit by car on I-75, officials say
Campbell County officials confirm a person was hit on I-75 near Howard Baker Highway
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday morning in Campbell County, according to officials.
Dispatch said the incident was reported at 5:13 a.m. The northbound right lane was blocked at mile marker 139, south of Howard Baker Highway.
This is the second pedestrian-involved crash on I-75 in Campbell County in two weeks.
This is a developing story.
