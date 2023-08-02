Teacher killed in Woodford County crash

The crash happened Tuesday on Shannon Run Road.
By WKYT News Staff and Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is dead after a crash in Woodford County.

It happened Tuesday on Shannon Run Road.

The coroner says only one car was involved in the crash.

According to a letter sent to families by Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore, the teacher was Abby Dobie. Moore says Dobie was a longtime member of the West Jessamine High School family:

It is with a heavy heart that I share that Abby Dobie, a teacher at West Jessamine High School, was killed in a car accident yesterday afternoon. Abby is a long-time member of our WJHS family and her positive influence and impact extend well beyond her school. Abby’s passing is an immeasurable loss to our entire JCS Family.

Our hearts and minds are with Abby’s family, friends, and loved ones. Just as Abby is known for her kindness, compassion, and for caring for those most in need, I am confident that our JCS team will pull together to be their “rock,” surrounding them with our love and support. We will have counselors available to assist students and staff for as long as needed as they cope with this loss.

Abby leaves a great legacy in the positive difference that she has made in hundreds, if not thousands, of students’ and staff members’ lives. We will be forever grateful and she will be dearly missed.

Sincerely, Matt

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
.
KSP investigating after body found in Letcher County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying to bribe officers during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested after police find him passed out next to road

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Grapevine-Chavies - 5:30 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Grapevine-Chavies - 4:00 p.m.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Meteor in EKY - 4:30 p.m.
Police: Keep ATV’s off trails or face fines, possible seizures
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
ATV Complaints - RJ 11