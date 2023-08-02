Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
.
KSP investigating after body found in Letcher County
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying to bribe officers during arrest
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested after police find him passed out next to road
The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and...
Woman drowns after rescuers can’t reach her through floodwaters

Latest News

Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more dry day before rain chances return
A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park,...
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains? Dozens report bright light, loud noise overnight