Potential for heavy rain works back in for late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds continue to increase tonight as we continue to see our next weather system work toward the mountains, which could re-introduce the potential for heavy rain into the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to thicken as we head through tonight with the potential for showers to try to work into the region as we head closer and closer to daybreak. Overnight lows are much milder than we’ve seen this week, only falling into the upper 60s to near 70º.

Showers only grow more numerous as we head through the day on Thursday as our next system pivots into the region. It’s looking more and more like we will be dealing with showers and storms throughout the day on Thursday. Right now, rainfall amounts don’t appear extreme, but some heavy rain could result in some localized flash flooding issues throughout the region. Clouds and showers keep us much cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Steady rain tapers off overnight, but scattered storms could linger with lows near 70º.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Scattered shower and storms chances exist off and on as we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday as more impulses work through the region. These don’t look to be all-day rainmakers, but any storm we see could have heavy rain or gusty winds as we head through the day. Highs remain rather August-like with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90º or so.

More showers and storms will remain possible as we head through the early parts of next week. We stay fairly summer-like as we head through August’s first work week with those afternoon spotty showers and storms continue. We keep it warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.