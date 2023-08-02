Police warn businesses about scam involving Corbin hospital

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning businesses if they receive a call from a Texas-based company asking for money for a local hospital, it’s likely a scam.

Corbin Police say officials with Baptist Health reached out to them about Promotional Specialties International (PSI) in Ft. Worth.

Police say the company is trying to solicit money for sponsorships on a Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirt being promoted by the hospital.

We are told that is not true. Hospital leaders say PSI does not have any approval from them to do that.

If you believe you have received one of these calls and have been scammed, please call Corbin Police at 606-528-1122.

