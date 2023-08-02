Police: Keep ATV’s off trails or face fines, possible seizures

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city have a warning for those who ride ATVs on public walking trails: Don’t.

In a Facebook post, Whitesburg Police said they have received several recent complaints of the motorized vehicles traveling in areas they should not be, including the Tanglewood Trail.

Police Chief Tyrone Fields goes on to say in the post if you are caught riding on the trails, which is a violation of the city ordinance, you could be fined $500 and could possibly have your vehicle seized by the city.

If you would see someone doing this, you can call 606-633-2327.

