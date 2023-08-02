Pigskin Previews 2023: Knott Central Patriots

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Central is a team and a community that has been through more than most in the past year. From the floods, to the loss of beloved teammate Aaron Mick Crawford and, most recently, the death of quarterback Gage Caudill, the Patriots have been hit hard.

Despite the tragedies, however, the 2023 Patriot football squad is still full of hope.

“Our goal right now is to build a character of heart and adversity facing adversity,” sophomore fullback and linebacker Brycen Everage said. “I mean all we went through with the flood and losing a player, we just want to build that idea of heart. We are here to play. We are going to be strong no matter what.”

With that culture in their minds and hearts this season, the Patriots are hoping to find their groove this fall.

“I think this is a group that is going to get things turned around of Knott County football,” head coach Randall Mullins said.

The Patriots are marching into the 2023 season ready to defend Patriot Field and fight together despite everything that has been thrown at them.

The Patriots 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Aug. 18 Jenkins Aug. 25 Jackson County Sept. 1 Lynn Camp Sept. 8 Betsy Layne Sept. 15 Phelps Sept. 22 Morgan County Sept. 29 Floyd Central Oct. 13 Martin County Oct. 20 Prestonsburg Oct. 27 East Ridge

