Pigskin Previews 2023: Jackson County Generals

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Generals are striving to shift their mentality and improve in the 2023 HS football season.

"Last year was my first year as head coach here at Jackson County," Jackson County Football Head Coach Nick Sizemore said. "One thing I think every head coach has to do is either maintain a culture or build a culture. Here,

After a winless finish in 2022, they are taking first step this season by working through it together.

“I feel like that was some struggles we had was working together and playing together as a team and I think if we do that it could make a big difference with us,” Jackson County Lineman Aidan Collins said.

The Generals’ 2023 Schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Trimble CountyHome7:30
Aug. 25Knott CentralHome7:30
Sep. 1PhelpsAway7:30
Sep. 8ShawneeHome7:30
Sep. 15Lynn CampAway7:30
Sep. 22BereaAway7:30
Sep. 29JenkinsAway7:30
Oct. 5Clinton CountyHome7:30
Oct. 20Jellico, TNAway7:30
Oct. 27BellevueHome7:30

