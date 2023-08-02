Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Western Kentucky man is facing charges at the other end of the state following a traffic stop.

Tuesday night, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were working drug interdiction detail on Highway 90 following a tip about narcotics coming into the county from neighboring Clinton County.

Just after 11 p.m. police stopped a car crossing into the county. Inside, the passenger was a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Once police informed the driver and the passenger, Richard Guthrie, 52, of Paducah, of why they were being stopped, Guthrie admitted to having marijuana inside the car.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a digital scale and a small bag of weed where he was sitting. When they searched Guthrie, a large plastic bag of what was later determined to be nearly 30 grams of meth, was found.

Guthrie was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

