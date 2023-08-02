One more dry day before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will heat back up today toward summer levels before they come crashing back down on Thursday.

Today and Tonight

We will start off cool again, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you head out the door. Sunny skies will greet you, but by mid to late morning, those pesky clouds will start to increase. They will likely take over by late this afternoon. While most should stay dry, we will top out in the upper 80s early this afternoon, so I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower.

Tonight, cloudy skies will be the name of the game until late when spotty chances pick up. Lows only drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday can be summed up in one word: Dreary. If you are not seeing showers and storms, you will be seeing cloudy skies, which will not let us escape the 70s for daytime highs. It will not be an all-day washout, but some heavy pockets of rain are possible at times, especially the further south you are. It will not be a great day to kick off the Osborne Brothers Festival in Hyden.

Shower and storm chances continue Thursday night and into the first part of the day on Friday. Lows will drop into the upper 60s Thursday night. On Friday, the rain chances will get more scattered and we might see some late-day sunshine peek through, which should help us get to around 80 for a high.

Scattered storms are possible both weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will heat up quick, topping out near 90 both days and dropping to near 70 both nights.

Those spotty rain chances follow us into next week as some kids get ready to head back to school.

